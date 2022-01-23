Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.03 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

