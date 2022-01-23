Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $913,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 62.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NYSE DAL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

