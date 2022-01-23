Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 83,750 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.50 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

