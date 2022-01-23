Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share by the bank on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 141,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,205. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

