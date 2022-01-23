Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

