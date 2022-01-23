HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($88.64) to €68.00 ($77.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.