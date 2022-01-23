Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

