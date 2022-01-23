Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

BABA opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

