Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

NYSE NSC opened at $276.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

