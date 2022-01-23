Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.89. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

