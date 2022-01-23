Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,914 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

