Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,696 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.