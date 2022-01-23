Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.