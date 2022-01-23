Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

