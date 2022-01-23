Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

