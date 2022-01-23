Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HOMB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 762,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,902. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.