Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Nicole Adshead-Bell Purchases 30,000 Shares

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) insider Nicole Adshead-Bell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$53,790.00 ($38,697.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

