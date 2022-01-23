Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hudson Global stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
