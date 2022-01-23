Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hudson Global stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

