Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.