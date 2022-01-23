Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.61.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of H opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

