Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 4.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 4,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunocore by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

