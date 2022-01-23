Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 50,457 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $188,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $241.53. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.