Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 6.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $348,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.