Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $142.97 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.70% of IPG Photonics worth $142,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $257.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

