Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $88.49 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $379.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

