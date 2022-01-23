Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 259,610 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Rayonier worth $267,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.18 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

