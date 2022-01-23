Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 88,432 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $224,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

LFUS stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

