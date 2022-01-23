Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,868.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,806.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

