Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,434 shares during the period. Impinj accounts for 12.5% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.