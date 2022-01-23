Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down to $79.86

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.86, but opened at $75.99. Independent Bank shares last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

