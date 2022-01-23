Indexed Finance Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $422,529.45 and approximately $4,312.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

