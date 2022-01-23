IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 78,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.