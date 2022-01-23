IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.83 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

