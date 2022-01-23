IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 54.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

