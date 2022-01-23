IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HVT opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

