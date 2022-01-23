IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $361,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $210.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

