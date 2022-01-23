Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,333,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,100,746 shares.The stock last traded at $102.08 and had previously closed at $102.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

