Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of INGR opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

