InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INM opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

