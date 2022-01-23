InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 2,046,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,416. InMode has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 803.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 402.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares during the last quarter.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

