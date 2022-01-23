Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Acquires 206,300 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

