Insider Buying: Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 54,565 Shares of Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75.

Shares of GRPH opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,863,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

