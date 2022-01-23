Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,486.42).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202.20 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDRY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 425 ($5.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.47).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

