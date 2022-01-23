Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UBFO stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.