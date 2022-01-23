Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $73,613.22 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.