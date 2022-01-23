Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $157,290.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

