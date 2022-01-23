Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 11,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$24,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,703,603.

Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total value of C$3,046.05.

On Monday, January 10th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$10,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

