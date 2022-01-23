Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $223,563.32 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

