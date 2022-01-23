Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $78.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.18 million and the highest is $78.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $46.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $233.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.18 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

INSP traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,102. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.68. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

