Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.52.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
