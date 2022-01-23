Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

